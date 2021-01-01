Posted: Jan 01, 2021 9:21 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 9:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department assisted residents in arriving home safely on New Year's Eve and received three phone calls on Thursday evening. Better yet, Police Chief Tracy Roles says there were no traffic accidents or DUI arrests.

Roles is glad the department was able to assist three Bartlesville residents, but he commends everyone involved for making it a safe New Years Eve.

This is a service Roles says the police department plans on continuing to offer for, “traditional drinking holidays,” that fall near the weekend.