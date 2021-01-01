Posted: Jan 01, 2021 10:04 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas experienced from one to three inches of snow Friday morning. This caused slick roads that drivers had to navigate to begin 2021. There were several reports of accidents due to the conditions.

Washington County District Three Commissioner, Mike Dunlap, said as the snow moves out, county crews will continue to monitor road conditions.

Dunlap says one thing drivers must remember to look out for late this evening and into tomorrow morning is black ice.