County Commissioners
Posted: Jan 01, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Jan 01, 2021 10:28 AM
New Officials to be Sworn in at Osage Commissioners Meeting
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning. Beginning at 9 a.m., there will be a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials across the county. This includes incoming commissioner for district two, Steve Talburt.
During the meeting, the commissioners will seek to appoint a chairman and vice-chairman for 2021 and set the county mileage reimbursement rate for the year as well.
Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts will give information about the COVID-19 vaccine and its arrival into Osage County. The commissioners will also have continued discussion regarding making possible amendments for those entering the Osage County Courthouse or other county-owned properties.
