Posted: Jan 04, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County is still feeling the effects of COVID-19, hence the reason the commissioners continue to keep tight restrictions on those entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. In late 2020, the commissioners signed a resolution, which gave county employees an additional 40 hours of sick leave. That resolution was set to expire on December 31st and now court clerk Robin Slack says the commissioners have the option to extend it.

The commissioners plan to sign a resolution next week extending that sick leave for county employees. At Monday's meeting, Treasurer Sally Hulse said they continue to have a drop-box set up so that people can conduct contact-free business. Sheriff Eddie Virden said things are going well in his department. Election Board Secretary Kelly Choteau said they would be open to the public this week because of in-person voting, but they would be taking all proper precautions.