Washington County Commissioners
Posted: Jan 04, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 1:46 PM
Commissioners Appointed to Committee Meetings
Garrett Giles
The Washington County Commissioners approved the appointed themselves to a wide array of committee meetings when they met on Monday morning.
Before the appoinments took place, Commissioner Mike Bouvier was elected to serve as Chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Mitch Antle was elected to serve as Vice Chairman.
Below is a breakdown of the committee meetings each Commissioner will be responsible for attending in 2021.
Commissioner Mike Bouvier:
- Budget Board
- Tax Roll Correction Board
- Building Commission
- Correctional Facilities Authority
- Board of Health
- Grand Gateway Board of Directors Representative
- Oklahoma Public Employees Health and Welfare
Commissioner Mitch Antle:
- Washington-Nowata County Community Sentencing Council
- Job Training Northeast
- CED #1 Board
- Grand Gateway (Northeast) RTPO, Services/Transportation Planning
- Grand Gateway Board of Directors Representative
- ACCO Legislative Committee
Commissioner Mike Dunlap:
- SIG/SIF Board
- Grand Gateway E.D.A. Home Finance Board and Trust
- Washington-Nowata County Community Action Foundation
The Washington County Commissioners are still working to disolve the County Building Commission and the Correctional Facilities Authority.
