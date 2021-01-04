Posted: Jan 04, 2021 3:21 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2021 5:32 PM

Ty Loftis

A member of the Nowata Fire and EMS force succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday morning.

A Nowata Fire Department Facebook post states that Cole Brooks passed away after his battle with COVID-19. Brooks began working with the department in August of 2012 and the post says in part that Brooks was dedicated to the community and the patients that needed him. The post went on to say that he loved his job and always enjoyed helping others.