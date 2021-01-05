Posted: Jan 05, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, a citizen raised a concern about the number of grass fires he has seen across the county, pointing out that the two burn seasons usually occur in the fall and spring. Sheriff Eddie Virden said this is something his department is keeping a close eye on.

Virden went on to point out that this isn't the ideal time to burn because hay is very expensive for ranchers right now. If you see any suspicious activity, call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.