Posted: Jan 05, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern is happy to announce that the application period for the “FY 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program,” provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), started on Monday, January 4th.

The AFG program aims to enhance the safety of our communities by bolstering the preparedness of our great firefighters and other first responders. Applications must be submitted by February 12th.

In a statement, Rep. Hern said: “If we did not know it already, our firefighters are heroes. Firefighters have been on the front line, diligently and compassionately serving us all through COVID-19, fires, medical emergencies and other serious events that threatened our families and neighbors in 2020. I am committed to ensure that our firefighters and other first responders, are equipped with the training and resources they need to continue to do their jobs in a masterful way in 2021.”

The AFG program provides direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical service (EMS) organizations, and State Fire Training Academies (SFTA). The funds provide critically needed resources that equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operational efficiencies, foster interoperability, and support community resilience.

Any applicants requiring assistance should click here, call the FEMA AFG Program Help Desk at 866.274.0960, and/or email them at firegrants@fema.dhs.gov.