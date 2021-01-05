Posted: Jan 05, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2021 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville helped put together a “Protect Our Herd,” campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of COVID-19. This campaign features videos, PSA's and literature about the importance of washing your hands, wearing you mask and watching your distance. Vice-mayor Alan Gentges says he has seen positive results since the launch of the campaign a month ago.

Gentges said a mask mandate could have easily done more harm than good and the positive results of the awareness campaign are encouraging to him. City Manager Mike Bailey echoed the sentiments regarding a mask mandate.

The campaign is scheduled to run through March. For information on the Protect Our Herd Campaign, go to cityofbartlesville.org.