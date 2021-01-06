Posted: Jan 06, 2021 6:54 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 6:56 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Radio has been told by state health officials that the COVID-19 vaccine clinics are dependent on the supply of the vaccine and how many they're able to receive from the State-level.

For the latest updates as to when and where a vaccine clinic near you will be held next, you are asked to follow your county's Facebook page (see below).

If you know someone that does not have internet access, you are encouraged to assist them in setting up an appointment when slots become available. You must have an appointment.

Here are the links and phone numbers for the county health departments regionally along with their phone numbers:

Washington County Health Department (918) 335-3005 - https://www.facebook.com/WashingtonCoHealth

Nowata County Emergency Management (425) 835-9117 - https://www.facebook.com/NowataCoEM

Osage County Health Department (918) 287-3740 - https://www.facebook.com/OsageCoHealth