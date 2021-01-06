News
Washington County
Posted: Jan 06, 2021 9:27 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 9:27 AM
Meeting to be Held on Development of Expo Center
Garrett Giles
An informational meeting will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. that will be used to discuss ideas to build a Washington County Expo Center.
According to Lester Gagan, the building of an Expo Center will benefit the citizens of Washington County. He said this would be a great addition to our area.
Gagan said you are invited to attend the meeting. He said you can even invite a friend.
