Posted: Jan 06, 2021 9:27 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

An informational meeting will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. that will be used to discuss ideas to build a Washington County Expo Center.

According to Lester Gagan, the building of an Expo Center will benefit the citizens of Washington County. He said this would be a great addition to our area.

Gagan said you are invited to attend the meeting. He said you can even invite a friend.