Posted: Jan 06, 2021 9:30 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

The 2021 OKM Music Festival will be here before we know it: June 10-17!

Ryan Martin with OKM Music appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to tell us the 2021 festival lineup consists of the original 2020 festival, but we’ve expanded the 2021 festival will include more genres - making it a more eclectic and well-rounded music festival.

Many of the artists from the original 2020 lineup will be coming to Bartlesville like the Canadian Brass, Dallas String Quartet, Tina Guo and more!

OKM has some new and exciting performers that we’re proud to announce:

Merz Trio

This trio consists of violin, cello, and piano. The members from complete different walks of life came together to form this unique and fresh trio (pianist is from New York, cellist from Florida, violinist from Australia) Martin says Merz Trio us praised for their “fresh and surprising interpretations” of some of the greats (Beethoven, Schubert, Haydn, Brahms, etc.) and they will make addition to OKM’s classical series

Jenny Lin

Returning pianist to OKM! Performed during our 35th anniversary in 2019. Lin is a gifted Steinway artist from New York. Lon has a huge repertoire: everything from Chopin to Schubert, Rachmaninoff and modern composers such as Phillip Glass. Also has a nice collection of fun, easy listening to music such as Broadway hits (Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim, etc.)

Baha Men

If you are looking for a great family friendly concert, this is it! The Baha Men are known for their hit “Who Let the Dogs Out.” Their music has been featured in many Nickelodeon and family films such as: Shrek, Men in Black 2, Miss Congeniality, to name a few. The Baha Men is comprised of 9 family members performing Caribbean pop.

Ticket info:

Performance details, such as dates, times, venues, ticket pricing will be released soon.

• Tickets will go on sale later this month! Check back on OKM’s website for updates ( okmmusic.org ) or visit us on Social Media for up to date details.

• Later this month, OKM will also be announcing their “especially for kids” and “community showcase” events for their festival.