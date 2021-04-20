Posted: Jan 06, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

\It's back! The 2021 KWON Cooking Extravaganza is set for Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 at the Bartlesville Community Center featuring Local Celebrity Chefs On-Stage.

If are you looking for a fun night out for the families, friends, couples or organizations, this is the show for you. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Coordinator Tina Romine says the event will highlight local celebrity chefs from the surrounding area as they demonstrate recipes live. The doors open at 5:00 pm with showtime at 6:30 pm.

Each attendee will also receive a goodie bag full of items from sponsors. We are also bringing back the local cookbook, which has family-favorite recipes from listeners in the area. Make sure to submit your recipe today. We will choose one recipe to be featured at the show and win a Branson prize package.