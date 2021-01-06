Posted: Jan 06, 2021 2:12 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 2:12 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford posted on social media amid protestors breaching the capitol building on Wednesday afternoon. Lankford gave a status update earlier in the day:

Protesters have charged the Capitol and have surrounded the Senate chamber. They have asked us to stay inside. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 6, 2021

Lankford then condemned the actions of those creating violence and destruction:

Peaceful demonstration is an American value - violent destruction is not. Attacking police and destroying the Capitol is never a pursuit of truth and freedom. Never — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 6, 2021

