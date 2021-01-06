News
Jan 06, 2021
Nation's Capitol Under Lock Down, Protests Continue
The United States Capitol went under lock down after election protestors stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon.
Megan Zimmer with Cities 92.9 out of Bloomington, Illinois had a report from the nation's Capitol once confirmation hearings began.
