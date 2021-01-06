Posted: Jan 06, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 5:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton of Spirit Church said it is time to pray for our nation without ceasing.

Protests broke at the United States Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, causing the Capitol building to go under lock down.

In a time of prayer on Facebook Live, Pastor Wootton asked God for the healing of our nation. He prayed for the broken political system in America.

Pastor Wootton also prayed that we would be able to love and pray for our enemies. He prayed for peace and divine wisdom. Lastly, he prayed for leaders that are cemented in God to rise up and speak truth in all situations.

A time of prayer and worship will be held at Spirit Church on Wednesday night beginning at 7:00 o'clock. Spirit Church is located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Below is the full prayer the Pastor Wootton prayed over our nation on Wednesday afternoon.