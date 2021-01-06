Posted: Jan 06, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Financial Assistance Office is offering help with grocery and household aid. This is a one-time offer for Native Americans living in Osage County.

Single individuals are eligible to receive up to $100 and families of two or more could receive up to $300. In order to qualify, members must belong to a federally recognized tribe and show that they have been burdened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When submitting a registration form, applicants must submit a Native American Tribal membership card, a copy of your photo ID, social security card, proof or residency and income verification over the last 30 days.

For questions, call 918-287-5325. To apply online, send an email to financial-assist@osagenation.nsn.gov or mail an application to 627 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska.