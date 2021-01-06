Posted: Jan 06, 2021 3:03 PMUpdated: Jan 06, 2021 3:03 PM

Max Gross

COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Washington County and Nowata County in Wednesday’s report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Washington County has reported 61 total deaths and Nowata County is now at 10 COVID-19 related deaths.

Washington County is reporting 325 active cases. Osage County is listing 364 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 98 active cases.

Statewide 3,305 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. 62 total deaths are being listed on Wednesday, the most reported in a single day. 1,994 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19.

