Posted: Jan 07, 2021 1:32 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 1:34 AM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) released the following statement after supporting the objection of the electors from the states of Pennsylvania and Arizona:

“This was a sad day in our nation’s history,” said Rep. Hern. “Our Capitol building has been a symbol of American freedoms and democracy around the world, yet it was invaded by law breakers seeking to undermine our republican form of government and erode those ideals. There is no excuse for the violent actions witnessed in the halls of Congress. This summer, when Antifa rioters burned American cities to the ground and held Portland hostage for over 100 days, I called for the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of those involved. I consider the crimes committed at the Capitol today to be of the same magnitude, and I support the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of those involved in the violent acts to the full extent of the law.

“Despite the disruptive and dangerous acts of criminal rioters, I will not back down. The actions of those bad actors do not change the facts and questions surrounding the 2020 presidential election. I have a duty to stand firm with the millions of Americans across the country who share deep and legitimate concerns about the integrity of our election system and the unconstitutional changes to the election laws in certain states during the presidential election.”

Rep. Hern continued, “This objection is important, regardless of who lives in the White House, because the sanctity of our elections is critical to the function of our government. This is not about any one man, or any one party. Nor is this unprecedented – Democrats in Congress have objected to the certification of electoral college votes over concerns with election integrity in multiple elections over the past few decades. This debate was about protecting our sacred right to vote and ensuring the security of our elections.

“America has always been an inspiration to democracies around the world, yet millions of our own citizens have lost faith in the validity of their votes. We owe it to the American people to ensure without a shadow of a doubt that our elections are safe from fraud and have not been influenced by nefarious actors – whether foreign or domestic. I remain committed to working in Congress to take actions within our authority to protect our future elections.”