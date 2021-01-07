Posted: Jan 07, 2021 1:41 AMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 6:36 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin was on ABC’s special coverage of the chaos in Washington, D.C., after witnessing a standoff situation that led to a shooting at the U.S. Capitol.

Mullin said that he was trying to keep people from being shot. He also said those who breached the Capitol weren't "your normal Trump supporters and that President Donald Trump or any Republican lawmakers are responsible for the chaos.

“I was telling them, ‘Guys, you are going to get shot. You are going to get killed,’” Mullin said. “there were a couple of them that were reasonable. There were a couple of that that wasn’t. They were antagonizers. All they wanted to do was cause problems.”

Mullin went on to say that what happened in DC “doesn’t represent America and our democracy.” He added that some people were just looking for a fight.

“That’s what it was. That doesn’t represent the rest of the crowd, but some of them were,” Mullin said. “A lot of the Capitol police got injured. This doesn’t represent what we saw at Trump rallies. This was a different group of people. This was separate from the protest.”

Mullin is among a litany of lawmakers saying that they support people’s right to protest but what happened Wednesday at the Capitol was the wrong way to exercise their First Amendment right.