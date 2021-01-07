Posted: Jan 07, 2021 3:20 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 3:20 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma congressman Markwayne Mullin was a part of the events that took place at the nation’s capitol on Wednesday. Images showed Mullin appearing to speak with the rioters who were breaking the door to the house chambers. Mullin told our news partners with The News on 6 about the experience.

Mullin went on to say that he tried to deescalate the situation. Mullin said he and his staff did stay in a safe and secure location for the remainder of the day while the Capitol Building was being cleared

Mullin’s represents Oklahoma’s second district which covers the eastern boundary of the state including Nowata County.