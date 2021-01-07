Posted: Jan 07, 2021 3:48 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Pam Crawford of Bartlesville is the latest Rotary District Governor Nominee Designate.

Crawford joined Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary in 2015 at the urging of her husband, Paul, who had joined in 2010. When they attended their first International Convention in Atlanta in 2017, she became a total convert to Rotary. To be part of an international organization doing so much good in the world, she was hooked.

In a statement, Crawford said:

"I want to tell people what we are doing about polio eradication and how we support youth. I’m thrilled that the environment is a new theme. I love to talk about Bartlesville Daybreak’s two major service projects. I want to learn about and help all the clubs in District 6110 to be the most they can be in their community and the world."

Crawford will be an Assistant Governor in 2021-2022 helping several nearby clubs. She retired from Phillips 66's IT department and brings her project management skills to Rotary. Her MBA from Tulsa will help her attain her goals as Governor.

Crawford has "grown" a green thumb in the last 15 years (even added a glass room on the back of her house for wintering plants!). The redbud in her front yard was grown from a twig she got from the Arbor Day Foundation in 2009. She keeps trying to make Poinsettias give her red leaves.

As for Crawford’s next green adventure:

"I want to grow a crop of Okra…I’ve had limited success so far…watch out 2021! (And I drive a hybrid car and am studying electric cars, and my husband and I are avid recyclers!)"

Crawford is also a board member for Bartlesville Regional United Way.

District Governors (DG) are selected by the "Council of Governors" – the people who have been DGs before. Dr. Jay Craig is the DG until Wednesday, June 30th, 2021. Next line is the DGE, Kevin Merrill who becomes DG Thursday, July 1st for the 2021-2022 year. Then the current DGN, Dr. George Knox takes the DG reins for 2022-2023. Now, Rotary has the DGND, Pam Crawford who is DG in 2023-2034.