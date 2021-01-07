Posted: Jan 07, 2021 4:07 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 4:07 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Police Department is encouraging citizens to show support for Cole Brooks, a first responder who died this week. A parade with Brooks’ remains will be starting in Bartlesville around 2 p.m. on Friday.

The parade will then travel back to Nowata and arrive downtown around 2:30 p.m. A service is also planned for Saturday January 16 at 2 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department Annex.

Nowata Fire, EMS and police department encourage you to show love, respect and support for Brooks.