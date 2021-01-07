Posted: Jan 07, 2021 6:52 PMUpdated: Jan 07, 2021 8:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Approximately 50 people attended a meeting on Thursday evening at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey to discuss the possible future development of an Expo Center south of Bartlesville.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said nothing is set in stone at this time. He said the hope is to develop the Expo Center in the heart of the county along Highway 75 at Yorman Road.

Commissioner Bouvier said it is important to look ahead at developing an Expo Center in Washington County because the Fairground facilities in Dewey are old. He said the Washington County Fairgrounds has run its life.

Safety concerns at the Fairgrounds have raised some questions as well. Commissioner Bouvier said this is the generation that needs to take care of our kids. He said they need to give our kids something to work with.

The Washington County Fairgrounds could be sold or it could be given to someone. Commissioner Bouvier (pictured below) said the Washington County Budget Board would have to decide what to do with the facility at a later date if the Expo Center becomes a reality.

Dewey Vice Mayor Kay Bales showed some frustration during the meeting. Bales said that she was a little upset because the City of Dewey was not notified of the meeting. She said Mayor Tom Hays, City Manager Kevin Trease and the Dewey City Council could've used a heads up.

That in mind, Vice Mayor Bales said that she has nothing against the project. Bales thinks it's a great project and that it would bring in a lot of money. However, Bales doesn't want to lose the Fairgrounds in Dewey. She said plenty of events are held there. She added that local schools, FFA, 4-H and others use the facility, and they don't want to lose that in Dewey.

Vice Mayor Bales said the Fairgrounds have been an asset for the City of Dewey and they don't want to lose the facility for the children of Washington County. Bales said the Fairgrounds bring people in to see what Dewey is about. She said the City of Dewey thrives on people coming to town.

The purpose of putting the Expo Center in the middle of Washington County is to ensure that the facility services everyone. Commissioner Bouvier said they do not want the building to be exclusively for Bartlesville, Dewey's or Ramona. He said they want it to be for everyone living in Washington County.

The proposed Expo Center includes a multi-rodeo arena and a 30,000 square foot event center. Commissioner Bouvier said the event center could hold up to six basketball courts and they could house offices like OSU Extension, which currently sits just to the north of the Fairgrounds in Dewey. He said they're looking at acquiring 30 to 40 acres for the project.

During the meeting, Vice Mayor Bales said the City of Dewey owns 40 acres near the Industrial Park at the far northeastern city limits. Bales said Washington County could pursue the property, but it is also something the Dewey City Council would need to discuss. She said having the Expo Center put in place on that land is a possibility that would be great for Dewey.

Bales has a booth in downtown Dewey called Linger Longer, and she knows that Dewey draws in a lot of people from Kansas. She said having the Expo Center placed on the City of Dewey's 40 acres would bring in plenty of traffic from Kansas.

There was discussion as to where the facility might go. Some were wondering if it would be placed towards the southern end of Washington County to draw people out of Tulsa, or if the facility would be placed in northern Washington County to draw more residents from Kansas to the area.

Commissioner Bouvier said they might consider the City of Dewey's 40 acres, but they do want to get the ball rolling as soon as possible. Bond prices are currently set at two-percent. Commissioner Bouvier said it would be unprecedented for them to keep waiting. He said the bond prices will probably never be this low again.

Visit Bartlesville Executive Director Maria Gus (pictured below) said adding something else that can inject itself into the economy could bring anywhere from $2-million to $5-million in economic impact. Gus said the Expo Center would probably generate quite a bit in sales tax as well. She said that would go towards the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Washington County.

Whenever they're able to draw regular events and shows at the future Expo Center, Gus said it could definitely put around $250,000 to $300,000 in taxes back into the community. Gus said Washington County is a popular destination in that the area is easily accessible from Tulsa. She said having a facility along U.S. Highway 75, whether it be south of Bartlesville or in northern Dewey, would allow people to find and access the Expo Center with ease, bringing more people to events, conferences, trade shows, and more.

Gus said she is excited for any opportunity they may have to bring more visitors to Bartlesville. If the Expo Center is something that will bring more people to the area, Gus said Visit Bartlesville will be more than happy to help promote it. She said they would find user groups to get in and use the facility if it ever comes into existence.

It is uncertain at this time as to when another public meeting will be held to discuss the possible development an Expo Center in Washington County.

If you are interested in the project and want to know more, you are encouraged to reach out to Commissioner Mike Bouvier. Commissioner Bouvier said he can be reached through Washington County's website, the County's Facebook page, or through email. More contact information for Commissioner Bouvier can be found here.