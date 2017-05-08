News
County Commissioners
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 9:57 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 9:57 AM
Commissioners to Receive Miller EMS Report Monday Morning
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will give a report as to how things are going with their company.
The commissioners will consider taking action on making amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. They will also talk about the possibility of purchasing air purifiers for heating and air units in all county-owned buildings.
The commissioners will also enter into executive session to interview applicants for the full-time commissioners assistant position.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.
