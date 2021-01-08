Posted: Jan 08, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 10:23 AM

Max Gross

COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Washington County and Osage County in Friday’s report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Washington County has reported 65 total deaths and Osage County is now at 38 COVID-19 related deaths.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 390 active cases. Osage County is listing 409 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 118 active cases.

Statewide 5,232 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. 31 total deaths are being reported across Oklahoma. 1,961 Oklahomans are in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

