Posted: Jan 08, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2021 5:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority will consider, discuss and possibly approve final financial statements and independent auditor's report for the year ended June 30th, 2020.

This is for the Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority from Stotts, Archambo, Muggenborg & Barclay, Certified Public Accountants.

The Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority will convene at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11th, or immediately following the Washington County Commissioners.