Posted: Jan 08, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 2:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Walmart is supporting Bartlesville Regional United Way by giving shoppers the opportunity to round-up their purchases the nearest dollar and donate the change.

This round-up opportunity is available on Walmart.com. It is also available on the Walmart app through Friday, Jan. 29th.