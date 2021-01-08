Posted: Jan 08, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 2:19 PM

Max Gross

A parade of Fire fighters, police officers, EMTs and other agencies lined Highway 60 from Bartlesville to Nowata to honor first responder Cole Brooks who passed away recently. The parade started at Spirit Church on the east side of Bartlesville and continued to downtown Nowata. Emergency personnel from Bartlesville, Dewey, Ocheleta, Nowata and other agencies participated in the parade.

Brooks worked for Nowata Fire & EMS for over eight years. Those who knew him said that he loved his job and always had the patient’s best interests at heart. Brooks died on January 4 at 60 years old.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 16 at 2 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department Annex.