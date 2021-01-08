Posted: Jan 08, 2021 2:34 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2021 2:34 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced on social media that 100,000 Oklahomans have received the COVID-19 vaccination as of Friday/Today. Governor Kevin Stitt says the OSDH will continue to get vaccines to Oklahomans as more doses are received from the federal government. OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed gives an update.

230,000 Oklahomans have also registered to receive the vaccine. You can do so vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. The OSDH advises that walk-in appointments are not allowed at this time. Anyone can submit their information to be notified when they can make an appointment for their phase.

