Posted: Jan 08, 2021 3:04 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2021 5:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may enter into executive session on Monday night to discuss Superintendent Vince Vincent's quarterly evaluation. The Board will meet at 6:00 p.m.

DPS may also take action to approve a request for the Teacher & Leader Effectiveness (TLE) Qualitative Evaluation waiver for school year 2021-2022.

Lastly, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may transfer over $600 from the FFA Football Concessions Account to the Athletics Account.