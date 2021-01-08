News
Dewey Public Schools
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 3:04 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2021 5:17 AM
DPS May Discuss Superintendent Quarterly Evaluation
Garrett Giles
The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may enter into executive session on Monday night to discuss Superintendent Vince Vincent's quarterly evaluation. The Board will meet at 6:00 p.m.
DPS may also take action to approve a request for the Teacher & Leader Effectiveness (TLE) Qualitative Evaluation waiver for school year 2021-2022.
Lastly, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may transfer over $600 from the FFA Football Concessions Account to the Athletics Account.
