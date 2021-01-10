Posted: Jan 10, 2021 1:16 PMUpdated: Jan 10, 2021 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

A diesel spill on Moose Lodge Road in Disrict Two of Washington County caused multiple single vehicle car accidents on Sunday.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said the accidents occurred when two curves became slick, causing the vehicles to skid off the roadway. Cox said there were no injuries or damages to report that he was aware of in any of the accidents. He said they believe two to three accidents occurred, but the accidents were not reported.

Cox said tracks were visible during cleanup of the diesel spill. He said WCEM, the Washington County Fire Department, and the Ramona Fire Department assisted Washington County in treating the roadway near West 2400 and Silverlake Roads. A special cleansing substance was applied to the roads and then rinsed to restore traction on the roadway.