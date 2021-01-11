Posted: Jan 11, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

The traffic was, at times, bumper-to-bumper, for the Daybreak Rotary's 2020 Fantasyland of Lights as records for attendence and donations were smashed.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Rotarians Bill Riley and Pam Crawford took to the airwaves to sincerly thank the community for their participation. According to Riley, $36,500 was raised this year eclipsing last year's total of $25,000and passing the previous record of $28,000.

Crawford reminds us that this service project is one of Rotary's seven areas of focus-education:

8 University Scholarships

1 Vocational Scholarship

Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary also thanks their partners: Truity Credit Union, Outpost Coffee, Kelleher and Associates and Arvest Banks alon with all the volunteers who manned the event this season.