Accident at Intersection of Frank Phillips at US-75

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 10:31 AM

Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary Sets Records for 2020 Fantasyland of Lights

Tom Davis
The traffic was, at times, bumper-to-bumper, for the Daybreak Rotary's 2020 Fantasyland of Lights as records for attendence and donations were smashed.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Rotarians  Bill Riley and Pam Crawford took to the airwaves to sincerly thank the community for their participation. According to Riley, $36,500 was raised this year eclipsing last year's total of $25,000and passing the previous record of $28,000. 
 
Crawford reminds us that this service project is one of Rotary's seven areas of focus-education:
 
  • 8 University Scholarships
  • 1 Vocational Scholarship
 
Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary also thanks their partners: Truity Credit Union, Outpost Coffee, Kelleher and Associates and Arvest Banks alon with all the volunteers who manned the event this season.
 
 

