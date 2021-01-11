Posted: Jan 11, 2021 9:55 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 9:55 AM

Max Gross

Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers discussed what COVID-19 vaccines clinics could look like in the county. Summers said discussions have revolved around where a clinic could happen. Normally such a thing would occur at the Nowata County Fair Building but it is currently under construction. Summers said the Cherokee Nation stepped up to house a clinic.

There are not any vaccines in Nowata County at the moment. Summers has been advised that the Oklahoma State Department of Health wants to have clinic dates set up every Monday for the next 11-12 weeks. A schedule of when vaccinations will available at different locations has not been released by the state but could be coming soon.

NCEM also has updated contact information. The new phone number is 918-418-8736 and the updated email is NowataCountyEM@gmail.com.