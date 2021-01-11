Posted: Jan 11, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 10:18 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is 3,885 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s situation update. 14 new deaths are being reported across the state. Per the last report 1,926 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the Coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 448 active cases. Osage County is listing 478 active cases. Nowata County is reporting 143 active cases.

The OSDH says that over 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

