Posted: Jan 11, 2021 10:30 AMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

City Manager Mike Bailey with City Engineer Mich Siemers and Public Works Director Keith Henry appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

The men shared fond memories of the late Municpal Judge James Canatser and provided updates on city business.

Bailey talked about the uptick in COVID-19 cases locally and reminded citizens to wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask.

Bailey also reminded us the City Council on last week voted in support of an application process for the City to access grant funding from the CARES Act through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for COVID-19 relief funding. Bartlesville’s share of this funding could be approximately $448,468.

As part of the formal application process, which is due Monday, Feb. 1st, the City is required to adopt a Citizen Participation Plan. The plan includes a public hearing, which will be held during a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7:00 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall.

City Manager Mike Bailey says the city's partners and non-profits will take care of qualifying recipients and distributing the aid.

Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry reminded us of another holiday and the corresponding alternate trash day. Monday is Martin Luther King Jr Day and Monday customers will have their trash picked up on Wednesday.

Henry also explained that your annual residential coupon to the Osage Landfill is on its way. It should be coming with your bill through February.

Michah Siemers rounded out the discussion with a long list of ongoing infrastucture projects.