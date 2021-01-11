Posted: Jan 11, 2021 1:35 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

Beginning in September, the Board of Osage County Commissioners began looking for companies to come in and put air purification systems throughout county-owned buildings. This is in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. At Monday’s meeting, district one commissioner Randall Jones said two firms had given him quotes and the commissioners could take action on moving forward with the process.

The commissioners selected the company, Germinator to do the work for just over $43,000. As Jones said, they will begin with some of the smaller buildings across the county and go up from there. They can begin installing the units next week.