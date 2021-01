Posted: Jan 11, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2021 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Datascout LLC provides mapping and geo-spatial services to counties across the State of Oklahoma. The Board of Osage County Commissioners signed a contract at Monday’s meeting, which will allow for them to do this. Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. says that will be a load off his shoulders.

The contract is for $11,000 and is set to expire at the end of June.