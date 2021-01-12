Posted: Jan 12, 2021 9:14 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 9:14 AM

Tom Davis

The annual fundraising event for the oldest Catholic school in Bartlesville will be a "non-event" event this year.

Elizabeth Trash, St John School Development Director, and Lori Shelley, educator and parent of a St John student, appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to explain that due to COVD-19 concerns, the Gala "EMPOWERING MINDS-ENRICHING THE SPIRIT" is going online.

Online Raffle: During the month of January - Raffle tickets $25 or $100 for 5 tickets -drawing January 31st - Item from Saxon Fine Furnishings,Randy Lawrence Lawn Care for 1-year lawn fertilizing value $1,000, Creager Services for use of heavy equipment, dinner with Father John O’Neill and one of the great parties donated by Mary Lynn Mihm & John Howk.

School Online Auction: Be the WINNER! Bid on items and experiences donated by the classrooms and teachers! Available online January 23rd - February 7, 2021.

Raffle tickets and Online School Auction items can be purchased at https://www.sjcs-ok.org/annual-gala.

The 2021 Annual Gala focus on these programs: STEAM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), such as robots, expanding technology needs (especially during the pandemic), expand our middle school elective programs and the Integrated Enrichment Program. Our teachers need BOTH deep content knowledge AND specific teaching expertise, as well as, the proper equipment. Our students deserve the best!

ABOUT ST JOHN:

St. John School offers a traditional academic curriculum designed to challenge each student. The school consists of Elementary students (grades pre-K–5) and Middle School students (grades 6 – 8). The curriculum for all grades emphasizes literacy, critical thinking and problem solving. We endeavor to instill in our students a love of learning, to live Christian values, and to serve in their community.

While St John has separate academic programs for the Elementary and Middle Schools, we promote regular interaction between the two student bodies. The result is a family-like atmosphere and a positive environment in the school.

A family-like atmosphere ensures that teachers personally know students, students are kept safe, and parents are welcome partners.

Academic excellence is a hallmark of St. John School. Class sizes are limited in order to provide each student with individual attention.

Whether a student needs the challenge to excel or the guidance and encouragement to succeed, the dedicated staff and low student-teacher ratio make it all possible.

“St. John has taught me a lot about respect and responsibility. St. John’s has been a good experience. Small classes have given me opportunities to get help and to be connected to my teachers and classmates” - 8th Grade Student

