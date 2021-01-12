Posted: Jan 12, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

At Dewey High School, it's Super Fan Day!

Deck out in your favorite team! Homecoming royalty interviews continue Tuesday night on KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 with Katie Wright and Jacob Van Atta compliments of Bartnet IP & Medicalodges of Dewey.

Wednesday is Camo Day at Dewey High School. Homecoming interviews will continue on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. on KRIG with Cheyan McDaniel and Jake LaSpisa compliments of Bartnet IP.

Interviews with freshmen Maci Rogers and Bryce Sickler aired on Monday. Their interviews can be heard below:

Maci Rogers

Bryce Sickler