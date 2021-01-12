Posted: Jan 12, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2021 10:51 AM

The Washington County Correctional Facilities Authority approved its final financial statements and independent auditor's report for year ended June 30th, 2020 when they met on Monday.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the final financial statements and independent auditor's report was for the Authority from Stotts, Archambo, Mueggenborg & Barclay, Certified Public Accountants. He said they provided the Authority four copies of the final audit for the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville. There was a copy of the audit for each of the three Commissioners and one for County Clerk Annette Smith.

Commissioner Antle said he believes the approval of the final audit for the Washington County Detention Center located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard is the last requirement for the Washington County Correntional Facilities Authority to fulfill. He said Commissioner Mike Dunlap had been working towards the dissolution of the Authority prior to Monday's action to approve the final audit. He recommended that Commissioner Bouvier speak with Commissioner Dunlap about picking up the torch and working the dissolution of the Authority. Commissioner Dunlap was not present on Monday for their meeting.