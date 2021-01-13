Posted: Jan 13, 2021 6:58 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 6:59 AM

Garrett Giles

At Dewey High School, it’s Camo Day!

Homecoming interviews continue on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday with Cheyan McDaniel and Jake LaSpisa compliments of BartnetIP.

More Dewey High School homecoming interviews will air on Thursday night at 5:45 with Kamryn Deutsch, Devin Creek and Hunter Reese compliments of BartnetIP. Thursday is "Dress Like a Teacher Day" at DHS.

Interviews with sophomore Katie Wright and Jacob Van Atta aired on Tuesday. Their interviews can be heard below:

Katie Wright

Jacob Van Atta