Posted: Jan 13, 2021 10:03 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

Valentines weekend is already filling up at the Price Tower, but there is time to make your reservations.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Rick Lloyd with the Price Tower said the hotel at the Frank Lloyd Wright designed skyscraper had a great New Years weekend and are set for the upcoming Valentines weekend. Lloyd says the hotel reservations are a little more than half full already, but some rooms and dinner reservations at the Copper Restaurant are still available.

The Copper and the Bartlesville Symphony are partnering on February 13 with a special price for their season ticket holders with the Symphony concert to follow across the way at the Bartlesville COmmunity Center.

Lloyd also invites you to celebrate Valentines Day on Sunday with the special brunch at the Copper created by Chef Jordan Keen from 9am to 3pm.

It might be winter, but warmer weather will be here before you know it. According to Lloyd, we should be prepared for some nice enhancements for the patio dining area including the downstairs kitchen. Lloyd could not go into detail, but he did say an awning to keep more of the sun away from outdoor diners is a part of the improvements.

The Ronnie and Glenn Cox art display will soon be seen at the Price Tower in April, May and June. Details are coming soon on this event.