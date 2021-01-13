Posted: Jan 13, 2021 12:19 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 12:19 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend and is being charged with committing first degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine offenses.

Officers responded to a juvenile calling her mother in reference to Robert Castro entering their home. When officers arrived, they noticed a Dodge Journey in the front yard. Castro attempted to move the vehicle forward as officers pulled in, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

When making contact with the defendant, he told officers that he was there to get his brother's property, consisting of two flat screen tv's and a Ninetendo Switch. Castro said he was doing this at his mother's request. Officers would detain Castro until the child was located safely.

When the mother arrived, she said that the daughter was still in the house. Upon entrance, officers heard the daughter screaming and saw two males exit the house as well. Both individuals stated that they were asked by Castro to drive him to the address and assist him in getting the property. They didn't realize that Castro was not allowed to enter.

Castro went on to advise officers that he had meth inside his shoe, which was in a small, clear baggy and contained a crystal-like substance.

Castro's bond was set at $30,000 on the condition he has no contact with the alleged victims in this case. Castro is next due back in court on Thursday, January 22nd at 9 a.m.