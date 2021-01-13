Posted: Jan 13, 2021 12:44 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska is in need of a new transformer, as the city continues to grow and expand. At Tuesday evening's city council meeting, there was discussion regarding purchasing a transformer from the City of Edmond and having it transported to Pawhuska. Councilman Steve Tolson said with the growth of Pawhuska, that transformer is much needed.

The council opted to purchase the transformer from the City of Edmond and it will now be transported to Pawhuska. This acquisition includes the ability to test the transformer once it arrives in Pawhuska, making sure no damage was done to the machine.