Posted: Jan 13, 2021 9:59 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2021 10:12 PM

Garrett Giles

In their first game back since Winter Break, the Oklahoma Wesleyan Lady Eagles lost a close one to conference foe Bethel at home on Wednesday night.

Senior Danae Goodwin had a big night shooting the ball in the 78-73 loss. Goodwin dropped 20 points for the fifth time in her career during the game. It was this layup and one by Goodwin that brought her team within four late in the fourth quarter.

Goodwin made that layup with 53 seconds left in the game. The Lady Eagles would get within three points of the Lady Threshers, but no closer.

Senior Hannah Nealis and Freshman Antonia Porter would record a double-digit night in points as well as they both ended with 10 points scored.

Four players scored in the double-digits for Bethel, with Junior Abby Schmidt leading all scorers with 19 points. Schmidt had a big third quarter, scoring 14 points. Schmidt would end the third quarter with an offensive put back with three-tenths of a second on the clock as she was fouled on the shot. She would drain the and-one free throw to put her team up by 12.

The Lady Eagles are now 6-8 on the season and 3-2 at home. The Lady Eagles are now 5-7 in conference play. Wednesday's loss to Bethel marked the seventh straight loss in the series against the Threshers for the Lady Eagles.

A trip to York is next for the OKWU Lady Eagles.