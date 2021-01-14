Posted: Jan 14, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 10:37 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 3,142 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s situation update. 34 total deaths were recorded in the update, none of which were local. A total of 1,844 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 413 active cases, a decrease of six active cases since Wednesday’s report. Osage County is listing 392 active cases, a decrease of 11 since the last report. Nowata County is reporting 115 active cases, a decrease of nine active cases.

