Posted: Jan 14, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Fair Board is set to elect new officers on Saturday, February 13. All three districts are up for election. The filing period runs from January 25 to January 29. Interested applicants must file for the county commissioners district in which they reside.

More information can be obtained at the Nowata County Election Board office at 228 N Maple St, Nowata, OK.