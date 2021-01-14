Posted: Jan 14, 2021 1:38 PMUpdated: Jan 14, 2021 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The tower that supplies water to the City of Pawhuska has been in need of repair for some time now. When they go in and do this repair, water pressure will be weakened and that is why it will be important to have some sort of booster to supply water during that time. At Tuesday evening’s city council meeting, the council went out to bid on a service pump that will do just that. Council member Steve Tolson explains how beneficial the pump will be.

The council hopes to begin this work in the coming months.