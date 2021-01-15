Posted: Jan 15, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2021 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville reminds you that their offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18th, and trash routes will be amended that week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Monday trash routes that would normally be serviced on Jan. 18th will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 20th, that week. Monday customers should put their trash at the collection point no later than 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 20th.

The City Recycle Center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, will be closed Monday as well. Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions.

City offices will re-open and services will resume as normally scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 19th.

Washington County offices will also be closed in recognition of the holiday.